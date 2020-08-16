Entertainment

Haikyu To the Top is shown in two exciting trailers: presented opening and ending

August 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
Weekly Shonen Jump greeted Haikyu, one of its flagship manga. But the animated adaptation of Haruichi Furudate's work is far from seeing its conclusion. At the moment the series is on hiatus and its return to Japanese screens has been postponed due to the Coronavirus.

After the previous updates on Haikyu to the Top, the second part of the fourth season returns to show itself in two exciting trailers. In addition to introducing us to the new game of Karasuno, which this time will face the seeded Inarizaki of the Miya twins, we are also presented with the opening and the ending that we will hear in the next episodes.

The video you can find above is the Haikyu to the Top first trailer complete with "Toppaguchi", the background song of Super Beaver and which will be the opening. The second trailer is instead placed at the bottom and gives us the opportunity to briefly listen to "One Day" by Spyair, which will be the ending. The two trailers focus on the two contending teams, highlighting Hinata and Kageyama from Karasuno, this time with an orange uniform, and Inarizaki with Atsumu and Osamu Miya, as well as other players like Aran and Suna.

Haikyu to The Top will debut on October 2, 2020. Will Karasuno be able to overcome this power that aims to win the tournament or will she have to say goodbye to the national tournament in advance?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

