Entertainment

Haikyu! To the Top: Fans appreciate the character of Aran Ojiro

April 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

With the end of the 2020 winter season, the first part of Haikyu !: To the Top, fourth animated series based on the Haruichi Furudate manga. Characteristic of the work is the presence of well-made characters, all different from one another Aran Ojiro, which fans' attention has been focusing on lately.

The character of Aran Ojiro, the club's third year player Inarizaki High, made its debut during the last few episodes of Haikyu !: To the Top and immediately hit the public for how it was made.

It is no wonder that fans particularly liked this player, since in anime it often happens that foreign characters are represented in an unlikely way, mainly exaggerating their physical traits.

As is evident from tweet of users, the impact that Aran Ojiro had on the scene was remarkable and this is nothing more than one more motivation that justifies the success that the work of Furudate is having, one of the most popular spokesmen of the moment .

READ:  My Hero Academia 5: The Dabi cosplay bunny version conquers all fans

The release of the second half of the anime is scheduled forsummer 2020, unless the Production I.G studio decides to postpone it due to Coronavirus, as has already happened to numerous other series.

In the meantime, we recommend that you take a look at our review of Haikyu !: To the Top and the new key visual dedicated to Haikyu !.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.