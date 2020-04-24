Haikyu! To the Top: Fans appreciate the character of Aran Ojiro

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the end of the 2020 winter season, the first part of Haikyu !: To the Top, fourth animated series based on the Haruichi Furudate manga. Characteristic of the work is the presence of well-made characters, all different from one another Aran Ojiro, which fans' attention has been focusing on lately.

The character of Aran Ojiro, the club's third year player Inarizaki High, made its debut during the last few episodes of Haikyu !: To the Top and immediately hit the public for how it was made.

It is no wonder that fans particularly liked this player, since in anime it often happens that foreign characters are represented in an unlikely way, mainly exaggerating their physical traits.

As is evident from tweet of users, the impact that Aran Ojiro had on the scene was remarkable and this is nothing more than one more motivation that justifies the success that the work of Furudate is having, one of the most popular spokesmen of the moment .

The release of the second half of the anime is scheduled forsummer 2020, unless the Production I.G studio decides to postpone it due to Coronavirus, as has already happened to numerous other series.

In the meantime, we recommend that you take a look at our review of Haikyu !: To the Top and the new key visual dedicated to Haikyu !.