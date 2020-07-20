Entertainment

Haikyu: this is how the manga ended, summary of the last chapter

July 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

8 years and 5 months: this was the duration of the publication of Haikyu, one of the longest lasting spokes ever published in general in manga magazines. The announcement of the end had arrived on Weekly Shonen Jump a few days ago and fans have been raging in these days to commemorate the finale of one of the most famous works of the last few years.

The last chapter of Haikyu !! it is available on MangaPlus from 18 on Sunday 19 July 2020. But what has Haruichi Furudate included in this last chapter? Let's find out the contents of Haikyu 402 with all the greetings to the characters.

The match between MSBY Jackal and Schweiden Adlers, with the victory of Hinata over Kageyama, the two met together in 2021 to play for the Japanese national team. Chapter 402 of Haikyu !! it opens with the way to Japan's game against Argentina. Slowly all the characters of the story who are watching the games are shown, once again showing their growth and their career in life.

READ:  Glance At How Peter and Jay Reacts To Lola's Abortion!!

Nostalgia continues when the Japanese selection enters the field and here the members of the monster generation stand out, while on the other side there is the Argentine naturalized Oikawa. The first attack of the game belongs to the Japanese who comes overturned by the super fast of Kageyama and Hinata. The duo, after having scored the first point, punch itself by celebrating in a moving double table.

A year later, the two are again against at club level: Kageyama plays for Roma and Hinata for Sao Paulo and in the final of the club world cup they will decree a new level of their eternal challenge. With this page where the two are back against Haikyu 402 ends and consequently the manga. Don't miss the Haikyu review !!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.