Haikyu: this is how the manga ended, summary of the last chapter

8 years and 5 months: this was the duration of the publication of Haikyu, one of the longest lasting spokes ever published in general in manga magazines. The announcement of the end had arrived on Weekly Shonen Jump a few days ago and fans have been raging in these days to commemorate the finale of one of the most famous works of the last few years.

The last chapter of Haikyu !! it is available on MangaPlus from 18 on Sunday 19 July 2020. But what has Haruichi Furudate included in this last chapter? Let's find out the contents of Haikyu 402 with all the greetings to the characters.

The match between MSBY Jackal and Schweiden Adlers, with the victory of Hinata over Kageyama, the two met together in 2021 to play for the Japanese national team. Chapter 402 of Haikyu !! it opens with the way to Japan's game against Argentina. Slowly all the characters of the story who are watching the games are shown, once again showing their growth and their career in life.

Nostalgia continues when the Japanese selection enters the field and here the members of the monster generation stand out, while on the other side there is the Argentine naturalized Oikawa. The first attack of the game belongs to the Japanese who comes overturned by the super fast of Kageyama and Hinata. The duo, after having scored the first point, punch itself by celebrating in a moving double table.

A year later, the two are again against at club level: Kageyama plays for Roma and Hinata for Sao Paulo and in the final of the club world cup they will decree a new level of their eternal challenge. With this page where the two are back against Haikyu 402 ends and consequently the manga. Don't miss the Haikyu review !!