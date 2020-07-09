Entertainment

Haikyu: the preview leaves no room for doubt, the manga will end in a few days

July 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Haikyu anime is preparing for season 4 part 2, but whose story is still far behind that of the manga. The cartoon version of the shonen on volleyball with Hinata and Kageyama has been at the final game for a while, but an announcement of Weekly Shonen Jump makes us understand several things about future of Haikyu.

Last week in Weekly Shonen Jump an announcement had appeared on the arrival of Haikyu's "Grand Climax", then accompanied by other news indicating an almost certain end. This week, more information arrived that still cemented this hypothesis. In the preview of the magazine that collects information on the issue of Monday 20 July there is a rather particular tagline alongside Haikyu.

"Last episode! The treasure of the famous game! A dignified completion! Haikyu will receive two color pages in the next issue." The first two words are quite significant and, as was to be expected, Haikyu !! will conclude with chapter 402. It has been a long road to Hinata and Kageyama, a duo of rivals who have been playing together for eight and a half years on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

In this issue coming out on MangaPlus on Sunday, Haikyu !! will receive a multi-page cover in color opening to start the grand finale of the game.

