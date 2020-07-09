Entertainment

Haikyu !!: the fourth season returns in October with the second part, here are the news

July 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In early 2020, Haikyu: Over the Top, the fourth season of the volleyball anime, was staged. The first episodes that made up the first part of the season were to be followed by 13 further episodes in July, but the emergency caused by the Coronavirus prevented the production staff from complying with the plans.

For this reason, until recently it was not known when the second part of Haikyu: Over the Top. As the conclusion of Haruichi Furudate's manga approaches, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine reveals details about the return of the famous anime on volleyball.

In issue 32 of Weekly Shonen Jump which goes on sale next Monday it is confirmed that Haikyu 4 will return in October 2020. As a result, the latest episodes were postponed for a few months, while originally they had to be broadcast hand in hand with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It's not the only news about Haikyu !! as the arrival of a theatrical adaptation that will focus on the match between Karasuno and Nekoma has also been revealed in the coming months. The show is scheduled for autumn 2020, therefore in the final months of the year. It is certainly a different year from what Shueisha has planned, but the brand of Haikyu !! however, it will end at high levels.

