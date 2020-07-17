Entertainment

Haikyu !: the creator of the manga and several prominent authors congratulate on the finale

July 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
Among the sports works that in the rich anime and manga industry have made people talk more about themselves, figure without a shadow of a doubt Haikyu!series realized thanks to the hard work of Haruichi Furudate which has been able to conquer millions of fans around the world, including readers and spectators.

The wait was particularly long and the public had the opportunity to get in touch with all the characters of the series a little at a time, thus managing to live step by step the whole path that led them to face a sports adventure full of twists and unforgettable moments. After a long wait, however, there are only a few days left before the series reaches its long-awaited conclusion, an event that was celebrated on Jump with a long series of comments arrived not only from the creator of the work, but also from a whole host of famous mangakas. For the occasion, Haruichi Furudate said:

"I was really super super lucky to see my work serialized on a magazine full of monsters! Grazieeeeeeee !!"

Boichi, artist of Dr. Stone, said instead:

"We celebrate the end of an extraordinary work and congratulate our colleagues on helping them prepare for the days when they will finally return to the scene."

Horikoshi, HeroAca mangaka, also wanted to have his say:

"I am grateful that I was able to face Furudate on the Jump pages. Congratulations on the complete Haikyu!"

Yabuki, Ayakashi Triangle mangaka, instead wrote:

"My goal was to get to Jump from the moment Kochikame returned to the scene. Thanks for your hard work, Furudate!"

Yoshifumi, manga of Undead Unluck, said:

"I arrived where I am today thanks to the award received by Furudate. Thank you very much."

Tabata, Black Clover's mangaka said:

"Your show inspired and cheered me up every week !! Furudate-sensei, thank you so much for giving us Haikyu!"

Before saying goodbye, we finally remind you that the second part of the fourth animated season of Haikyu! will arrive in October 2020.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

