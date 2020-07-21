Haikyu !!: The author greets Weekly Shonen Jump with one last message

Share it:

After 8 years of close publication, the manga by Haikyu !! has finally come to an end. The author, Haruichi Furudate, thanked the readers who throughout the course of the serialization gave him the necessary support to continue.

This is the message left by the author:

"I was super super lucky to be published in a magazine full of monsters! Grazieeeeee !!"

The final chapter made the notoriety of the work sprout on the main social media, both in Japan and in the United States, under the hashtagh #ThankYouHaikyuu. The Furudate manga represents one of the most successful spokes of the last few years, capable of enchanting the hearts of millions of fans. Weekly Shonen Jump undoubtedly loses a cornerstone of its magazine, which we hope will soon be replaced by a worthy replacement.

Fudurate received the compliments of most of the magazine's signatures – Horikoshi, Boichi, Tabata, Yoshifumi, Yabuki – all of whom have shown great respect for his creation.

The latest issue is available for reading – free and legal – on the online platform by Shueisha, Manga Plus. We also remind you that the second part of the fourth season of Haikyu !! will arrive in October 2020. Stay tuned for more information about the animated series, which certainly will not be long in the coming months.

Here's how Haykiu's manga ended !!: summary of the last chapter. A few days ago, a new key visual of the fourth season of Haykiu was published !!.