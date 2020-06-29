Haikyu !!: the anime staff updates the fans on the fourth season

Share it:

Due to the pandemic emergency, the fourth season of Haikyu !! he stopped halfway through his broadcast. In the last few hours, however, the staff of the animated series has updated fans on the resumption of production.

The first update came from music producer Yoshiki Kobayashi. The artist announced on Twitter that Hayikyu staff is currently working on the anime soundtrack. To support this productive development, the composer Asami Tachibana also spoke, known for working on series such as Soul Eater, Mobile Suit Gundam and Star Twinkle Precure:

"This is the first day of recording the soundtrack for the fourth season of Haikyuu, and it's just finished. It's been a while since I started locking myself up because of the Coronavirus."

The return of the animated series of Haikyu !! it is currently indefinite; the latest rumors would indicate the month of October as papabile. Nonetheless, the growing return to a productive normality by the staff is certainly a positive symptom.

Recall that originally the anime should have been back in July, but the difficulties related to the pandemic impact have hampered its production.

