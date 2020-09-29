Haikyu !: the 14th episode of the fourth season is revealed in some new images

Among the most famous and appreciated sports works that have been able to capture the attention of the public, the best known is undoubtedly Haikyu!, a production that during its long run has managed to attract around it millions and millions of readers and spectators scattered in every corner of the planet.

Although the manga has now reached its conclusion for several months, the animated counterpart is continuing on its run, with the fourth season in full swing which, after taking a break accompanied by some brief anticipation, is now ready to go live with a second batch of episodes that promise sparks.

In fact, the audience, who turned only to the anime, seemed extremely interested in finding out what news will be presented with the succession of the next episodes, the broadcast of which will officially begin this October 2nd, and the team working on the work wanted to take advantage of the general interest by further amplifying the hype behind the series. Through Twitter, in fact, some images of the next episode have been published, all of which can be viewed at the bottom of the news and depicting some of the situations and characters that will present themselves during the episode.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in the last few days a new and interesting trailer for the fourth season of Haikyu has also been released.