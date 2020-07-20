Haikyu !! Review: Crows take flight in the Olympus of Shonen Jump

Share it:

In the manga landscape there are different genres and subgenres that can more or less make readers understand what they are referring to. There is the classic adventure or action manga, as well as the comic or slice of life. In the middle is the spokon, or those sports manga that have athletes as protagonists. And it is in this genre that it fits Haikyu !! – The ace of volleyball, manga by Haruichi Furudate. After publishing the not lucky Kiben Gakuha Yotsuya-senpai no Kaidan always on Weekly Shonen Jump in 2010, the mangaka decided to try with a completely different product.

So he returned to the mother magazine of the house Shueisha with a manga on volleyball on February 20, 2012. Haikyu !! it immediately captivated the Japanese public and has seen its serialization continue for over eight long years. With 402 chapters and 45 volumes, the story of Haikyu !! however, it has come to an end.

A jump to the dream

The news with a summary of the news on school volleyball was broadcast on TV. At the center of the scene is the Karasuno game that captivates everyone with his "Little Giant", a player who is only 170 centimeters tall, not much for volleyball, but who managed to overcome that high net without problems. There was a very young man who watched this service Shoyo Hinata, a small boy with a physique and who has since started to cultivate the dream of playing volleyball.

Unfortunately he won't have luck in middle school: not having a team he can train poorly and poorly. Only at the end of the third year will he be able to raise a team with six elements to play the school's first official game. Unfortunately he will meet rivals at a national level in which the famous "King of the three meters" plays, Tobio Kageyama. The rival is unquestionably stronger and Hinata's team arrives in a ruinous defeat, not without hitting spectators and opponents for the ardor and his athletic qualities despite the low height.

Decided to join Karasuno, Hinata immediately enters the volleyball club, determined to recover his revenge against Kageyama one day. At the entrance to the gym, however, he is directly in front of the lift, who also entered Karasuno. Thus began the adventure in the volleyball of Haikyu !!, with Hinata and Kageyama forced to play side by side with the other companions of the school of crows.

Tall characters

In a team sport like volleyball it is essential to have a team that works very well. The "connections" between the players follow the relationships of the characters of Haikyu !!. Haruichi Furudate was able to immediately create interest thanks to Hinata and Kageyama, two characters who appear from the beginning with many flaws but who together they manage to complete each other on and off the field. As it happens on the playing field, the duo balances properly at each chapter: Hinata is solar and energetic, carefree but also inept and knows she must learn to play; Kageyama, on the other hand, is more arrogant and self-confident, also thanks to the fact that he is always praised by everyone. As their relationship grows and develops and from enemies they will become companions with a respectable path, while maintaining their rivalry.

Volleyball, however, sees teams of seven full members and for this Haikyu !! it also has a large presence of other characters: from third year boys like Sawamura, Sugawara and Azumane to those of the second year Tanaka and Nishinoya, together with the new freshmen Tsukishima and Yamaguchi. Furudate wisely does not include them all at the same time, allowing the reader to deepen the bond between Hinata and Kageyama and only then to establish a relationship with the other team members.

In this way the characters all receive an adequate presentation. However, they appear incomplete from the start: their characteristics and their ambitions are in fact those of high school students who are still growing and have not reached complete maturity. As is the case with the duo of protagonists, the other players on the team will also receive due consideration during the matches up to become 100% evolved characters within the last saga.

To have a great cast it is necessary to have excellent rivals. Being Haikyu !! a spokon there are no real enemies whose battles can lead to death, but the competitiveness with these high school kids reaches the same levels. The strong rivalry of Karasuno with the other teams thus generates excellent challenges. We start with the Aobajousai of Toru Oikawa, the first great opponent that the Hinata-Kageyama duo must defeat; then we pass to the samples of the prefecture of the Shiratorizawa with the Wakatoshi Ushijima cannon then move on to all the national rivals of Inarizaki, Nekoma, Fukurodani and many others. Furudate manages to describe all the teams very well and to establish various rivalries on all fronts. The axes of these formations do not stop at the school setting, since they will be able to evolve and show off also in the professional scene, leaving readers displaced, proud and nostalgic for the brave growth of these kids. A small parenthesis should also be dedicated to female characters: being Haikyu !! focused on men's volleyball, very few girls are presented and are therefore reduced to marginal roles except for a few chapters in which they are at the center; therefore they fulfill their role without infamy or praise.

The mangaka then manages to create one myriad of appreciable characters in Haikyu !!, definitely the strong point of the manga; thanks to their character and their inclinations they are able to present more ways of seeing volleyball.

Wall by wall, the story goes on

It may sound monotonous, but Haikyu !! it is composed almost exclusively of a training or tired phase and a game phase. The alternation is not always easy, since it is necessary to make the characters and their skills evolve without boring and repeating the same situations. Furudate makes a few mistakes these choices and for this reason it manages to generate high intensity situations by balancing them with the more peaceful phases, which allow you to catch your breath.

Mainly this happens between one group of games and the other but this concept is completely put aside on the occasion of the main tournament of the manga, when Furudate must surrender in making one game after another without practically any interruption. As a consequence, it was necessary to change the pace and the point of view of the clashes a little, which for the most part were however well managed and meticulous, although in some short phases they sinned of repetitiveness. Even these repetitions, however, have benefited the character of the protagonists, thus giving us more time to admire them in flight before a dunk and simultaneously witness their growth.

Competitive intensity is always present: the fast pace manages to keep the reader always glued to the chapter during the games, especially in the final stages, making him jump together with the spikers, making him resist together with the defenses of free and walls, making him rejoice for attacks and defenses apparently simple but always full of meaning. This is also why Haikyu !! he is a respectable spokon, together with the fact of being able to represent a fictional and spectacular volleyball, but in any case very human, even if perhaps not reachable for high school students in certain gestures and for quick thinking.

Haikyu manga !! however, it does not end with the main tournament, which instead will end with a surprise closure, and will throw the protagonists in a surprising and unexpected final arc that brings with it a competitive charge, nostalgia and the memory of many years spent admiring the deeds of these aspiring professional players. The final arch of Haikyu !! in fact it is a riot of past memories which help the characters to stand in the present and jump into the future. With these last chapters, Haikyu !! manages to conclude everything very worthily, leaving fans to admire the possible future of Hinata and the others, knowing that they will have a brilliant career in the world of volleyball.

Always growing designs

To reproduce all these sensations and the competitive charge of Haikyu !! of course, a design is needed. An ability that Furudate, at the beginning of his adventure with this manga on Weekly Shonen Jump, had only partially. The character design was not particularly beautiful to look at, as did the proportions of the characters and the flatness of some designs. Furudate's ability, however, was well expressed with the most important vignettes, often presented on double tables where, thanks to games of perspective and excellent uses of colors, he managed to eclipse all the other defects.

Little by little, with experience and continuity, Furudate has continued to improve the quality of his designs. Despite not having achieved perfection, the steps forward are remarkable and manage to better accommodate the feelings of the characters. In addition to his peculiar style of drawing, the uses of sounds, of the katakanas used as onomatopoeias that are sometimes unlined creatively for Hinata jumps, like the don that is used to simulate the impact with the ground and that is transformed into a vignette border to synthesize the strength of the gesture and insert it in the drawing.