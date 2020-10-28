Haikyu reaches 50 million copies and receives congratulations from the Japanese star

Haikyu anime at the moment !! is in season 4, with the protagonists grappling with the famous twins Miya and the rest of the Inarizaki. Karasuno will have to show off all her skills to beat the opponent, but in the meantime episodes of the anime continue to blow up sales of the manga.

Weekly Shonen Jump confirms that Haikyu !! it has passed the wall of 50 million copies printed. The manga is therefore confirmed to be one of the most loved by the Japanese public, continuing the positive trend it has now for many years. But surely this number is destined to increase given that the story of Hinata and Kageyama has at least two more seasons ahead.

But the prestige for Haikyu !! it does not stop there since recently it has also received the compliments of a star of Japanese and world volleyball. The volleyball player who spent good words for Haikyu !! is none other than Yuji Nishida: “I usually don’t even read manga, but I was shocked at how much this story is and so it took me.”

According to Yuji Nishida, Haikyu !! it is also portrayed in a very realistic way, even if you can’t really crush it with your eyes closed, referring to the very first attacks that Hinata made in the enemy camp.

Haikyu !! was one of the best spokons of the last generation, have you already read it?