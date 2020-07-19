Entertainment

Haikyu! is at the end credits, the final chapter is now available on Manga Plus

Here we are, the final chapter of Haikyu! is now available on Manga Plus and finally ends the adventures of Hinata and Kageyama. The author of the work hailed the manga by thanking the fans and calling himself "extremely fortunate to share the stage with so many monsters from the entertainment industry."

Chapter 402 is titled "Challengers" and shows another time-skip, which will bring the protagonists directly to 2021. We can anticipate that the final number is made up of 32 pages, including 3 in color, and that there is also a bit of Italy in the conclusion of the adventures of the ace of volleyball. To find out the rest, just click on the link found at the bottom.

Haikyu! therefore ends after eight years of serialization and with 40 million copies in circulation, an absolutely impressive figure if you consider the genre. Volume 44 will be published in Japan on August 4th, while 45, the final one, will arrive in November.

And what do you think of it? Were you satisfied with the ending? Let us know, without spoilers, leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at the next issue of Jump GIGA, which will include a tribute to the Haruichi Furudate series.

