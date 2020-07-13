Haikyu: expectations for chapter 402, the last of the manga

Share it:

And also the adventure of Haikyu !! is about to end. Weekly Shonen Jump is losing many important pieces in this 2020. As announced by the magazine and as was also anticipated by the author Haruichi Furudate, the volleyball manga that has been raging on the magazine for eight years will end with chapter 402.

The final arc is about to end, so let's see what can we expect from Haikyu chapter 402, the end. Chapter 401 was published on MangaPlus on Sunday 12 July, where the game between the MSBY Jackal and the Schweiden Adlers ended. After an exasperatedly fun race where everyone showed off, it is time to say goodbye to Hinata and Kageyama. However we will greet them seeing them again on the same side of the field.

Indeed it has been shown the arrival of the two players at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which even in the manga have been postponed to 2021. This time around the two there will be world-famous players: we will therefore discover the formation of Japan, probably composed of all the phenomena that we have discovered during these years and especially with many members of the monstrous generation.

Ushijima, Hoshiumi, Sakusa, Bokuto, Miya and many others will return alongside Hinata and Kageyama, some on the bench and some on the field, giving life to a chapter 402 of Haikyu which will be dedicated to the last game in the history of these guys. It is possible that we will see a game, or at least a very short phase, between Japan and Brazil. Among the spectators there will also be the companions of Karasuno and the other brilliant players who have not continued their professional career in volleyball.

It is unlikely that Furudate will be able to show more than a few scenes from the game, assuming that he does not focus exclusively on entering the field and on the emotions and thoughts of the characters, showing us once again their growth and their journey. The last chapter of Haikyu !! will be published on MangaPlus in English and Spanish on Sunday 19 July.