Haikyu could be saying goodbye: "Grand Climax" announced on Weekly Shonen Jump

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 2020 of Shonen Jump had understood it would have been particular. Many conclusions coming between The Promised Neverland, Samurai 8, Demon Slayer and other manga. Among these was also Haikyu !!, manga on the volleyball of Haruichi Furudate and which is one of the most important faces of the well-known manga magazine.

For Haikyu !! a possible conclusion had been discussed for some time since the mangaka had announced the arrival of the last narrative arc with the game currently underway. What was perhaps not expected was the short notice that appears to have been announced on Weekly Shonen Jump.

The first spoilers of the magazine want indeed the arrival of the "Grand Climax" for Haikyu !! in the next issue, where the manga will receive opening color pages, cover and extra pages. Recall that the term in Japan is often used for the very last stages of a story. Furthermore, in the same issue, it was revealed that in the next chapter Haikyu !! will receive other color and extra pages.

The possibility that Haikyu !! end with chapter 403 which will arrive later this month becomes even stronger looking at the Jump GIGA advertising poster. The number of the special magazine that will arrive on July 27 has announced that there will be celebrations to congratulate the end of Demon Slayer, Ghost Inn – La Locanda di Yuna, The Promised Neverland and Haikyu. The first three have already ended and this message on the "congratulations for the end" associating it also with Haikyu leaves no room for many other doubts.

We are therefore about to conclude an era on Weekly Shonen Jump who is about to lose his second longest running and best selling manga ever.