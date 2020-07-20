Haikyu becomes global trend: fans make three hashtags viral for the end of the manga

Share it:

There are few manga capable of moving hordes of users on the net, and Haikyu !! it's one of them. The Haruichi Furudate manga, known in Italy under the title of Haikyu – The Ace of Volleyball, ended on Weekly Shonen Jump after eight and a half years of honored career. Needless to say, the duration was proportional to the popularity of the work.

That's why when the last chapter of Haikyu arrived !! on MangaPlus, the readers were first moved by the conclusion of the story of Hinata and Kageyama and then went wild on the net. In addition to Reddit and Facebook, an avalanche of tweets arrived from all corners of the world on Twitter. Thanks to these crowds of fans, in the last hours I am several hashtags related to Haikyu have gone viral.

Many of these tweets contain direct greetings to the author and the work, others instead have made them more colorful with fan art and more creative greetings, still others have shared the various covers and references of the manga between the first and last chapters. In particular at the center of many scenes there are of course the two protagonists Hinata and Kageyama. At the bottom you can see a collection of these tweets that obviously will be spoiler for those who have not yet arrived to read the latest chapter of Haikyu.

Don't miss our review on Haikyu, a manga that brought the spokesman to Jump's Olympus. In Italy the work will still be in progress with the tankobons coming out for Star Comics.