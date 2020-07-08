Haikyu !!: available a new key visual of the second part of the season

Share it:

The second half of the fourth season of Haikyu !!, postponed because of the Coronavirus, it shows itself in an unpublished key visual on which the boys of the Inarizaki high school stand out. The season debuted in January, and then ended with an important twist that anticipated Karasuno's next challenger in the national tournament.

At the moment, no reference date has been disclosed about the airing of the last part of the season, but it is clear that the liveliness of the promotional campaign is a good sign for the productive health of the series.

The latest rumors would like a return of the series for the month of October, a forecast that is certainly credible but which to date is not supported by any official communication. The latest, encouraging updates on the anime's production status they come from the music producer Yoshiki Kobayashi and the composer Asami Tachibana, who showed the soundtrack footage on Twitter.

The cast of the Inaziraki High School volleyball team has also been confirmed, which are shown below:

Mamoru Miyano (Atsumu Miya)

Hideaki Kabumoto (Osamu Miya)

Kenji Nojima (Kita Shinsuke)

Jun Kasama (Ojiro Aran)

Nobunaga Shizamaki (Suna Rintaro)

Takumu Miyaz (Omimi Ren)

Yamamoto Shouma (Ginjima Hotoshi)

Yoshiyuki Matsuura (Akagi Michinari)

