Haikyu !: An unreleased poster introduces us to the fourth season of the anime

In the past few hours we have finally been able to see the trailer for the fourth season of Haikyu !: for the occasion, the famous mangaka Haruichi Furudate decided to share this unreleased poster with fans of the series.

As you know the fourth season of the show has been postponed due to the Coronavirus emergency, which did not allow the studio TOHO to conclude work on the next unreleased episodes of Haikyu! in time for the summer. Now very little is missing from the airing of the second part of the fourth season, which will make its debut on October 2nd, for the occasion Haruichi Furudate has designed and shared the image you find at the bottom of the news: a poster dedicated to the match Karasuno high school against the fearsome opponents of liceo Inarizaki. The drawing was tweeted from the anime’s official account and was a great success among all fans, with almost 80,000 likes and more than a hundred comments.

Thus the sporting event of the tournament will continue “Spring Nationals“, an event in which we will find the protagonists Shoyo Hinata, Tobuo Kageyama and the other characters seen in the episodes of the series engaged. We remember that the first two seasons of Haikyu! are present in the Netflix catalog, waiting for further official information, we leave you with our review of the first part of Haikyu! 4.