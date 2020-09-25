Haikyu !: all the adrenaline of volleyball in the new trailer for the fourth season

Initially scheduled for summer, Haikyu’s fourth season! was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But after a long wait, fans can finally set a date for the return of the volleyball series!

It was in fact published on the TOHO animation official YouTube channel a new Haikyu trailer! in which the publication date was revealed. This fall, Haruichi Furudate’s work will finally return to the screens. Also thanks to this video, Haikyu! is on top of Twitter trends.

It’s been a long time since the last episode released, but the finale of Haikyu’s fourth season! is ready to excite fans. Haikyu! To The Top will return to Japan on October 2nd and to cheer the wait TOHO has shared a spectacular trailer in which it is revealed what to expect from the new episodes.

This new series will bring Shoyo Hinata, Tobuo Kageyama and the rest of Karasuno high school to face the second official match of the Spring Nationals Tournament. The boys will have to face off against some of the strongest opponents they have encountered, such as the Inarizaki high school. In this fourth season, therefore, we must expect new defensive and offensive tactics that will lead to having control of the playing field. Waiting for more information, perhaps regarding the Italian publication, let’s enjoy the new opening and ending of Haikyu !.