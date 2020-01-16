Entertainment

Haikyu! 4 was celebrated by one of the animators of the series with a themed sketch

January 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
The wait was long and for many it was also quite stressful, but in the end Haikyu returned with a fourth season widely awaited by the public of which for now a single episode has been released which, however, was able to conquer the fans, who by now several years awaited this moment.

After a third season that had allowed the guys from Karasuno High to officially earn a place in the next national teams, this new series of episodes will instead allow us to experience the heated clash that will decree the realization or not of the dream that the many characters we have learned to know have been carrying in our hearts for a long time.

As easily imaginable, many are very agitated on social networks and the hype is nothing short of palpable, a general euphoria in which Boya Liang also wanted to participate, or one of the animators who worked on the animated series. Boya wanted to commemorate the release of the season with a sketch that was published on his Twitter profile – and viewable in the news – a splendid work focused on Shoyo Hinata that fans obviously appreciated with great taste.

We remind everyone concerned that Haikyu! To The Top will be divided into two parts, with the first which will end in the spring and the second which will be aired during the summer, all for a total of 25 episodes. In case you are interested, on the pages of Everyeye you can also find our preview of Haikyu! To The Top.

