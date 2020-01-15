Haikyu 4: first look at the fourth season of the anime

Share it:

After an absence lasting almost four years, the first episode of Haikyuu arrives on the screens !! 4, one of the most successful spokes on the Japanese anime and manga scene. Now in its fourth iteration, the new season focuses on the new and higher goals of the Karasuno high school and its men's volleyball team, committed for the first – historic – time with the youth student championships, a goal never achieved before . Thanks to the strength of the hard hoof represented by the veterans, but also and above all to the breath of fresh air brought by the new – phenomenal – grafts, such as Tsukishima and the two protagonists Kageyama is Shoyo, the team knew how to achieve an almost unthinkable goal.

To keep faith with the incredible goal, achieved after a spectacular game against the favorite opponents of the Shiratorizawa of the super champion Wakatoshi Ushijima, which has in fact represented the core of the entire animated third season, the athletes, both the old ones and especially the new ones, will have to prove that they are up to the situation, bringing their level of play to a higher level. This natural and necessary evolution goes hand in hand not only with individual growth but also with new commitments on the field, increasingly difficult but incredibly fascinating. The fourth season of Haikyuu focuses, in this first part, on the evolution of the team and of the individuals, all called – in different sizes – to have to face and overcome their limits on the altar of a greater good.

Towards the national championships!

As mentioned earlier, the fourth season of the anime – just after the two Haikyuu OVAs, which show the qualifying matches of rival teams such as the Nekoma is Fukurodani – it starts exactly from where the third ended, that is a few days after the victory against Shiratorizawa's rivals and the consequent start of the long period of preparation for the national championships that will be held there in a few months.

Aware of having to improve to compete at high levels, the team, above all the protagonist Shoyo, immediately gets back to work, but surprises are always around the corner. Despite the attention of the whole team is directed to the preparation for the national championships, some Karasuno athletes, including the co-protagonist Tobio Kageyama is Kei Tsukishima, revealed during the last game of the qualifying tournament, have been called to take part in two special retreats, a double commitment reserved only for the strongest players out there. If on the one hand the good old "Tsukki" will take part in a rally for the most promising "rookies", the doors of the national team have even been opened for Kageyama. The number 9 has in fact been called to be part of the pre-selection for the team that will take part in the Under 19 World Cup and in this way, he will necessarily have to split his work and his dedication on a dual objective.

On the wings of enthusiasm for a long series of awards, both personal and collective, the team sets off with great optimism towards new horizons, in which, however, only "Shoyo" is out of tune, feeling excluded from any type of recognition. As it is in its competitive nature, this small setback is not enough to stop his overwhelming enthusiasm but, clearly, the road will be even more uphill for him.

Change … technical!

If on the narrative front the fourth season of the anime resumes exactly where the third had stopped, and the almost four years between the two iterations have played a predominant role in other respects. Although the excellent TV studio remained at the helm of the project Production I.G., already working on the previous animated adaptations of the manga by Furudate, some changes of a technical nature occurred within the production, which are felt quite eloquently once the vision has started.

The main point of articulation with respect to the past lies in the change of "hands" as regards the fundamental aspect of the actual realization, that is in the character design. From the very first bars, in fact, it is clear how much, while trying to keep intact (and overall succeeding) a loyalty and continuous aesthetic consistency, the change in the control room has had its effects.

Without taking anything away from an already very valid care in the animated transposition of the paper material, the new course seems to have given the work an extra boost. In fact, to see Haikyuu !! Top The Top is bluntly a big step forward for the series, because it brings to the screen an excellent work as regards the new representation of the protagonists of one of the most popular manga both at home and in our country.

The new designs seemed more harmonious, more delicate but also more precise, offering a more exclusive and separate characterization of the various faces. Look closely at the features of a character like Asahifor example, one of the most extravagant as far as the look is concerned, manages to convey to the spectator how many efforts have been made to make everything even more precise and "clean", with very satisfactory results. To pay the price of this greater care in the stretch and in the stylistic choice in general, however, there seemed to be animations.

If, in the past, Haikyuu !! has always excelled from this point of view, in this fourth season it seemed to us to record a small step back. Everything seems less fluid, also characterized by some facial "grimaces" which are sometimes not very credible and by passages in which the work seems to enjoy a qualitatively alternate attention.

A long journey … divided into two parts!

Considering how big the furrow between the animated and the paper version of the work has become, also due to the continuous postponements of the fourth season, "Haikyuu !! To the Top" arrives on the market with a heavy burden, that is to bring the series as much as possible to the manga, now approaching the conclusion. For this reason, the fourth season will consist of 25 episodes (as well as the first two) however divided into two parts, of which the second will presumably start over the summer.

This first round of episodes, whose general rhythm seems, by force of things, basically accelerated, arrives accompanied by the inevitable new opening and ending, respectively "PHOENIX" of the band BURNOUT SYNDROMES is "CHICO" by the group HoneyWorks. Both pieces, especially the ending, seemed to us to be very "in focus" with the character and the general style of the show and, although without being memorable, they are very pleasant to listen to. One of the discordant notes, according to our point of view, is that related to dubbing. Much of the cast (including the protagonist, Shoyo Hinata) has changed and the new artists who have lent their voices to the athletes on the pitch seemed less precise and themed than their predecessors.