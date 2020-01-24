Haikyu !! 4 and other anime will soon be available for free on Paramount Network

Share it:

Yesterday Yamato Video confirmed the free distribution of Haikyu !! 4, stating that the last season of one of the most famous volleyball anime of all time would be broadcast in Japanese simulcast starting next week. Today, finally, new information has been revealed on the transmission of the series.

Apparently Haikyuu !! 4 will be available in streaming completely free on the website Paramount Network, along with many other souls. Below you can take a look at the press release sent to us just now.

"Great exclusive on the web platform www.paramountnetwork.it, which aggregates the FTA channels of ViacomCBS Networks Italia. Yamato Video is ViacomCBS Networks Italy offer free streaming for Italy and simulcast with Japan Haikyu! The ace of volleyball – To the top, the anime on the most popular men's volleyball in the world.

The highly anticipated fourth season of the successful sports series, which arrived in Italy in free streaming, legal on Paramountnetwork.it will debut on the platform from next week, preceded by two special episodes. An unreleased episode will be available online each week. The adaptation is directed by Masako Sato – former director of some episodes of previous seasons – and made by the prestigious Production I.G. (Attack on Titan, FLCL, Sengoku Basara, Ghost in the Shell). The screenplay is curated by Masako Sato and Shinsaku Sasaki (Death Note, Tokyo Magnitue 8.0, Madoka Magica, Welcome to the NHK), while the character designs are by Takahiro Kishida (Madoka Magica, Knight's & Magic, Jojo Vento Golden, Durarara !!).

Furthermore, thanks to an agreement with Yamato Video, from February on the Paramountnetwork.it web platform, other unmissable anime titles that have become real cult will also be available in exclusive streaming: Yattaman, Gigi the top, Daltanious the robot of the future, Chrono Crusade , ARIA – The Animation, Servamp, Regalia – The Three Sacred Stars, Sengoku Basara-Samurai Kings and some special episodes of Lamù the space girl.

By connecting to the site – www.paramountnetwork.it – ​​the user can follow the ViacomCBS Networks Italia FTA channels – Paramount Network, Spike and VH1 in live streaming – consult the TV guide and choose to access the cross brand areas to view the programs of tip available online. The site still maintains the differentiation between brands, each with a distinctive offer and programming: the storytelling for Paramount Network, the seriality with a more ironic and masculine imprint for Spike and the music of different eras and genres for VH1 ".

