Hades: the Switch version is presented at Nintendo Indie World

At the opening of the Nintendo Indie World on August 18, the developers of Supergiant Games presented the Switch version of the famous roguelike Hades that draws on the experience of Bastion and Transistor.

In this new edition, Hades will bring all the contents of the version already available on PC to the hybrid console of the Kyoto house. According to the US developers, the title will boast a revised interface and controls reformulated to adapt to the layout of commands and the Switch screen.

The other big news of this version will be represented by the Cross-Save: the PC user will be able to continue their adventure on the Switch, and vice versa, through a shared progression between the two versions that will pass through the story missions, the skills of your alter-ego and all the contents related to the unlocked gameplay elements.

The launch of Hades for Nintendo Switch is scheduled for the end of 2020. Waiting for further information on the transposition for Switch of the Supergiant roguelike, we remind you that on these pages you will find our review of Hades, the new project developed by the authors of Bastion is Transistor.