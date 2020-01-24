Hades: The Long Winter is available, the update that introduces many new contents

Share it:

Hades, the rogue-like developed by Supergiant Games, already famous for titles like Bastion and Pyre, is preparing to receive a great update entitled "The Long Winter" which includes many new contents and some corrections.

The winter update The Long Winter was presented with an official trailer and will introduce a new character by the name Demeter, called the "Goddess of Seasons", which will provide several advantages to the most deserving players during the adventures for the escape from Hell. Supergiant Games will also add one new fishing rod which will allow you to fish all that the Underworld has to offer. The developers then completely revised the Housing Contractor, which means that a large amount of new items will be made available to customize your accommodations. Finally new story events and a new legendary memory will be added.

Supergiant Games has also announced the arrival of a new mysterious weapon which will be made available on March 10, 2020. Although early access still seems far from a conclusion, Hades is constantly supported and offers more than enough content to date. Before leaving, we remind you that Hades (of which you can find our tried here) is already available on PC through Epic Games Store and Steam.