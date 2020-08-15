Had Rebels heralded a famous scene from The Last Jedi?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Together with the kid with the broom from The Last Jedi ending, the suicide maneuver of Vice Admiral Holdo is one of the most criticized moments in Rian Johnson's film, yet something like this may already have happened in Star Wars: Rebels.

For those who don't remember the events of Episode VIII well, we're talking about Holdo's choice of launch at hyper light speed against the enemy flagship, causing enormous damage to the First Order and allowing the Resistance to (partially) escape to safety in the meantime. According to some fans, such a move had never been seen in Star Wars and has gone to undermine the foundations of the canon conceived by George Lucas.

Actually in the fourth season of Rebels, specifically in the episode entitled Kindred, we have seen Hera Syndulla try to escape from the imperial fleet surrounding the planet Lothal. To do this he decides to launch himself against a spherical base, aiming for an opening. The result is not exactly the same, as the damage caused is not comparable, but it certainly shows that it is possible to perform a jump into hyperspace even if there are ships in the path. The passage of Hera also causes an explosion that raises debris, and this could be the clue that such a maneuver could have, after all, some catastrophic effects if done in a certain way.

What do you think? Did the question make you turn up your nose? Or can certain twists be allowed in the world of science fiction? Meanwhile, some rumors wanted the arrival of Hera Syndulla in The Mandalorian.