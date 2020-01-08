Hackers pierce Pokémon Home to have the historical pokémon in the Dynamax raids on Sword and Shield

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It appears that hackers have targeted Sword and Shield Pokémon, coming to influence the game through the streets. As you will remember, the launch of the new Pokémon adventure was accompanied by several criticisms, when it became known that not all the famous creatures would be present in the game.

Probably the thing did not go down to some geeks, who acted on thePokémon Home app, coming out in 2020, a new feature of Game Freak which should serve to unify the Pokédex Sword and Shield, Pokémon Go and Pokémon Master, so you can exchange your favorite Pokémon from one game to another.

By piercing this system, therefore, they managed to bring some of the "historical" pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Mewtwo, Jirachi, Terrakion, Necrozma, Zeraora, Meltan and many others, as documented by some fan pages on Twitter. Among other things, the raids are shareable with the other players, so be careful because at this point you may come across some raid or some encounter with "altered" pokémon.

Meanwhile, if you want to learn more about the game, on our website you will find our review of Pokémon Sword and Shield. If you are a novice and need advice on how to deal with it, take a look at our guide to getting started with Pokémon Sword and Shield.