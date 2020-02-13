 Haaz Sleiman confirms that his character and Brian Tyree Henry's character are a gay couple in Eternos

Share it:

The actor Haaz Sleiman He has given a recent interview for the LogoTV media in which he has offered interesting details about Eternals. Their statements are especially valuable because they help us clarify information we already knew about that debut of the first homosexual superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The revelation really happened in the footage shown on the CCXP, when it was said that we saw Phastos holding hands and two children.

At the moment the name of the character that this actor will play is unknown, but from his mouth we discover that he plays the couple of Phastos, the character that Brian Tyree Henry plays in the movie. This confirms the homosexual couple that we will see in the film, in addition to clarifying that they will only have one child, compared to the CCXP description that spoke of two children.

I am married to him, we represent a gay family and we have a son.

As if we will see a kiss between them in the movie, the actor commented:

Yes, absolutely, and it is a beautiful and exciting kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me, it is very important to show how a gay family can be affectionate and beautiful. Brian is a tremendous actor and brought a lot of beauty to the scene, and at one point, I see a child in his eyes, and I think it is important to remind the world that we in the LGBT community were children one day. We forget that because we are always portrayed as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect with the human part.

On another front, the news has come out that Ozer Ercan joins the cast of the film, something that surprises as the film has officially finished filming recently. Incorporating an actor at this point, if the information is true, makes us think that it may be some postproduction work, such as filming additional scenes, or recording additional voices for some scene.

