Haaland numbers shatter the records of Messi, Cristiano and Mbappé

Erling Haaland, player of Borussia Dortmund, is the true sensation of Europe. A Norwegian who occupied the covers of important media after scoring nine goals in the same match, quickly became a regular in social networks thanks to its performance in the Red Bull Salzburg. Now, his behavior in Dortmund is such that there is no talk of another house in the Germanic country and its surroundings.

Your data in the Champions League, the best club competition in the world, is what they are amazing everyone in soccer. Their data exceeds those recorded by the two best players of this last decade and by the emerging star in the football landscape.

Haaland has only needed seven games to score the dozen goals in the Champions League, if it is already a very strong fact, it is more so if we compare it with how long the great stars of the current scene took. Cristiano Ronaldo needed 37 games to get it, Leo Messi could not reach them until the 23 matches and the last emerging star, Mbappé, is the only one that comes close but still he needed 15 games in the best club competition in the world.

The Norwegian has always idealized this competition and demonstrates it based on greaves. The anthem of the Champions, his favorite song and being in this competition a dream, which has become history thanks to his goals.