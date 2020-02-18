Haaland can also with the PSG

Ten goals in seven Champions matches. More so many in this campaign than in the previous three. 19 years. The best scorer ratio in the European Cup. Erling Braut Haaland He is not just any player. Because not everyone faces their first elimination of the most important continental tournament in the world and sends two balls to the net that lead the victory of their team.

Borussia Dortmund and PSG barely showed their fangs in the first half. They left everything for the second. And in a center hung by Achraf, topped off in the first instance by Guerreiro, was taken advantage of by Haaland to upload the first goal to the electronic. The duel had become a battle in the center of the field where several things stood out. But all of them outside the areas of Burki and Navas. The robberies of Verratti. Sancho's conduits. The elegance of Emre Can. And the few combinations that brought together Neymar and Mbappé.

In one of them, yes, the draw came. Mbappé exceeds three defenses (Zagadou's blunder) and offers a perfect space to run the center measured at the foot of Neymar. There were a couple of passes throughout the duel. One of them meant the equalized.

But Tuchel barely had time to relamer again what it means to enjoy Signal Iduna Park. Givanni Reyna (17 years old) sent a ball to Haaland. And the final dictation. He drove, passed it, and shot Navas. 2-1 for Dortmund. Paris awaits the owner of the goal in Europe.