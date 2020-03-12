H.P. Lovecraft may have inspired 'Doctor Strange 2'

Share it:

Scott Derrickson he alighted from the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' executive chair for "creative differences" without leaving any script written that could give us any clue as to where the sequel to the Great Wizard of Marvel was heading. However, the filmmaker has now hinted at the direction his story was taking.

Has been speaking in Twitter where Derrickson has dropped a clue as to where part of the inspiration for this story "with hints of terror" would have come from. The situation has been as follows: a fan of the filmmaker asked him if he would be interested in making a film of Star wars, something that would be very novel since Derrickson has made a name within the genre of terror. The director's response was that he would like to make an obvious horror movie about the planet hoth with all new characters, "based on stories like 'The Thing' or 'In the mountains of madness'". And there is the clue, in the second title. As ComicBook points out, this book, which is titled in English At the Mountains of Madness, was written by the horror expert H.P. Lovecraft and it's about an arctic expedition in which explorers discover ancient alien monsters lurking in the snow. Well, in the tweet, the filmmaker put 'In the Moutains of Madness' – not 'At' which is how it is titled in the VO – which has made many think that the mistake is due to a trick of the unconscious, identifying that the title of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is a reference direct to the book title. And therefore, of his inspiration.

What do you think of the analysis? Makes sense? By the way, Derrickson deleted the tweet later.