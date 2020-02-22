Gwyneth Paltrow's makeup-free photos on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If there is something they constantly accuse celebrities is the excessive use of filters and the famous photoshop in the images they share in their social networks. And some like Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner know it very well. That is why when actresses, models or it girls They decide to upload to these platforms real photographs where they do not seek to hide their body, where imperfections can be clearly seen and naturalness is the protagonist, the applause, turned into likes, arrive in a matter of seconds. How well it has happened to Gwyneth Paltrow with his latest post on Instagram.

"No makeup, no filter ", The actress wrote with a series of images in which we can see her with her closest group of friends where faces such as Demi Moore and Rachel Zoe were. In these selfiesIn addition to happy smiles on the part of the protagonists in what seems like a great party, it highlights the naturalness of all of them that appear without a drop of makeup.

A clear plea for the Real beauty and the naturalness with which Gwyneth Paltrow boasts of having a perfect and really careful face at 47 years that we would like more than one. How could it be otherwise, the comments in favor of this series of snapshots have not been expected and in a matter of hours they are counted by thousands. It is not the first time that Paltrow poses in nets without a drop of makeup, the interpreter does not hesitate to share images day and day also with "washed face" while enjoying an afternoon of skiing or a day at the beach. Bravo!