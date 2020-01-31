Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle is criticized for being dangerous

Share it:

The executive director of the National Health Service of Great Britain criticized the lifestyle brand of Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop, and his new Netflix series, warning that it entails "considerable health risks."

At an event in Oxford on Thursday, NHS chief Simon Stevens criticized the Paltrow brand for giving importance to "charlatans and charlatans" in promoting unproven treatments such as vampire and candle facials with an unusual aroma.

"The Gwyneth Paltrow brand sells 'vampire psychic repellent,' says 'chemical sunscreen is a bad idea' and promotes irrigation of the colon and DIY coffee enema machines," he said, adding that health authorities British have issued advice stating that there is no scientific evidence to support such claims.

Paltrow's six-part series, "The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow," was recently made available on Netflix in the United Kingdom.

Stevens warned about the potential for misinformation to undermine public health, citing the recent increase in measles in Britain. Scientists have attributed the increase in disease in part to the decrease in vaccination rates, first motivated by skepticism about the vaccine suggested in a discredited scientific study in a 1998 medical study that linked the vaccine to autism.

A spokeswoman for Goop said the company "takes effectiveness and product claims very seriously" and said it has a legal and compliance team that works with its science and research group to examine product claims.