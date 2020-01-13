Gwyneth Paltrow throws candles with the smell of 'her vagina' and ends with stocks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The eccentricities of celebrities can reach unsuspected limits. Our dear Kardashian often surprise us with some from time to time. Kim left us hallucinated with her golden toilet or Kylie giving a little 'ring' with diamond to her little Stormi instead of a toy, something more appropriate for her age. For his part, Jlo needs to sleep in 250 thread count sheets, Justin Bieber closed the Vatican to visit him alone and Lady Gaga always asks that the kitchens of the hotels he is staying in be available all day. The last strange thing that has given us a 'celeb' comes from the hand of Gwyneth Paltrow and has nothing to do with curious requests like the ones we have just told you. On this occasion, the actress has left us in 'shock' with her latest business. Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a collection of candles that smell like her vagina, according to his words. Surely you have been as freaked out as we found out. The most curious thing about this matter is that it has managed to exhaust them in a matter of hours and they were not exactly cheap: 70 euros per unit.

GOOP

TO BUY

Gwyneth Paltrow sweeps sales with candles that smell like her vagina