Gwyneth Paltrow says he is "semi-retired" from acting

Bad news for moviegoers: if we didn't have enough with the fact that Cameron Diaz doesn't make movies anymore, it seems that Gwyneth Paltrow's days as an actress could also be over. The still actress has just confirmed that she is "semi-retired" from the performance, and the reason for this is none other than her company Goop, a brand that offers personal wellness products that seems to be occupying almost all of Paltrow's time. The actress talked about this news and her dubious future in Hollywood while conducting interviews on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, and this is what she said:

"I am semi retired from acting by my company [Goop]"Paltrow told DigitalSpy. In fact, the actress seems to be so immersed in her company that she was not even aware that she appears in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', data revealed by the director of 'Iron Man', Jon Favreau. The actress has had a great trip playing Pepper in the Marvel movies, and her story was undoubtedly open after Tony Stark's death in 'Avengers: Endgame', since her character is left alone to raise the daughter of both Morgan H. Stark, which could cause the actress to officially return to the MCU universe at some point.

The most current project in which, for now, we have seen Paltrow has been in 'The Politician', which you can currently see on Netflix and which we hope is not the last.