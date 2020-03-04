Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow is not happy with 'Blind love'

March 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
Gwyneth Paltrow gave life to the beloved Rose in the 2001 comedy 'Blind Love' by the Farrelly brothers. In that movie I played an overweight girl who dated Hal (Jack black), in which he had to use a suit to play fat during an important part of the film. The actress now sees that film as the work she is least proud of.

During a promotional video for Netflix for its new platform program, 'The Goop Lab', Paltrow's friend and assistant, Kevin Keating, asked the actress about her "least favorite" performance. Before Paltrow could respond, Keating assumed it was 'Blind Love', to which he quickly replied "exact" before stating that he felt the experience was a total disaster.

However, Paltrow's feelings about his time on the set of that movie are not necessarily new revelations. During a 2001 interview, the actress said the following:

"The first day I tried on (the fat suit), I was at the Tribeca Grand New York hotel and crossed the lobby. It was very sad; It was very disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese. I was wearing a black shirt with dolls of snow. For some reason the thick clothes they make … The clothes they make for overweight women are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really contemptuous. "

Although he felt uncomfortable shooting the film with the Farrelly, Paltrow has had a solvent career spanning several decades and several genres. There is as an example Pepper Potts, his character in 'Seven', or the Lady Viola who gave the Oscar for Best Actress in 1999.

Despite Paltrow's personal experience, 'Blind love' had a lot of acceptance from critics, and although some jokes about obesity could go a little bit, after all the message they sent was that beauty is in the inside.

