Gwyneth Paltrow creates a 'vagina-scented' candle for Goop that sold out in less than 24 hours!

As soon as Gwynet Paltrow he put up for sale in his online store Goop there candle scented with vagina the orders arrived en masse to the point of running out of the product within a few hours, making it one of the most desired 'must have' objects of this early 2020: what?

The candle of Gwynet Paltrow for sale on Goop



There candle This Smells Like My Vagina, whose name could not be more exhaustive and fitting, was on sale until a few hours ago on the Gwynet Paltrow (that on Instagram has almost reached 7 million followers) for the beauty of 75 dollars and with a 'product description' that was already a whole program: "This candle was born as a joke between the perfumer Douglas Little and Gwyneth Paltrow. The two were working on a fragrance when she blurted out 'Uhh … this smells like vagina' – but the fragrance has evolved into a fun, beautiful, sexy and wonderfully unexpected essence".

That it is unexpected is certain, after all who would have ever dreamed of making one candle that perfumed the environment with a nice (let's say it) vagina aroma? How can you welcome your parents or, worse still, those of your love when your home has an odor that reminds you of our most intimate and hidden area? Wouldn't that be a little embarrassing? In fact, and fortunately, it seems that the Gwyneth Paltrow candle, star of the movie Avengers: Endgame, once turned on have one perfuming reminiscent of the notes of geranium, citrus notes of bergamot, cedar, rose and ambrette seeds: practically all the opposite of what one might expect, but it is probably better this way.

Despite its always composed and austere air in reality the Gwyneth Paltrow that we discovered thanks to the products on sale on Goop she is a more amusing and self-deprecating woman than one would expect. In fact, on its website dedicated to luxury lifestyle and well-being, in addition to the now famous candle, some decidedly bizarre and very particular items are on sale such as bamboo toilet paper, a recipe book for shakes from $ 200 (which given the price should make us lose weight just by looking intensely at the cover) and a jade egg for the vagina (area apparently very dear to the actress of Shakespeare in Love) which should help regulate hormones and improve sex life. Will it be true?

The candle made by Gwyneth Paltrow, the singer's ex-wife Chris Martin (now happily engaged to Dakota Johnson), was sold out in less than 24 hours but it seems that the wait to see it return to the virtual shelves of Goop it won't be much. While waiting for this to happen, the most curious meanwhile can put themselves on the waiting list to be among the very first lucky to know when This Smells Like My Vagina will be available again. How can you miss such a tempting opportunity?

