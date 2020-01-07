General News

 Gwyneth Paltrow announces again his semi-retirement from acting

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Pepper Potts with the RESCUE armor in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has practically said goodbye to one of its secondary characters, although it is also true that it is one that has gradually been reduced to merely face-to-face roles. The actress Gwyneth Paltrow is already semi-retired from the acting world, which obviously has a direct impact on his appearances as Pepper Potts in the future of UCM.

Pepper's lack of presence in more UCM projects is also understandable. The death of Tony Stark in "Avengers: Endgame" consequently reduces the presence of Pepper, but many still hoped to see her again wearing the R.E.S.C.U.E. armor, as we saw in ‘Endgame’, and even in that much commented project starring Marvel women. The actress takes a step back as an interpreter to devote herself to the company she has, Goop, dedicated to alternative medicine based on naturopathy or naturopathic medicine, as she explains.

I'm like semi-retired from acting because I have a company, Goop from head to toe but (Falchuk) was very charming, ”says the actress, referring to producer and screenwriter Brad Falchuk, her husband and who convinced her to participate in ‘The Politician’ from Netflix.

The actress has been reducing her work in front of the screen for some time, participating less and less in movies and series. In fact, his work on UCM films has been reduced to mere appearances of a few minutes. It is not even the first time that the actress advances this retreat, because in February 2019 she already commented that possibly with "Avengers: Endgame" said goodbye to UCM.

Regarding seeing her in the future again sheathed in armor, as in ‘Endgame’, the actress jokes that she is already very old for those things at 47:

I'm a little older to be in a suit and all that at this point.

Via information | Digitalpy

Maria Rivera

