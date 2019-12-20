GWENT: The Witcher Card Game starts the Christmas event

Share it:

CD Projekt RED, studio responsible for the video game series of The Witcher,

announces a festive event on GWENT, bringing tables, challenges and rewards inspired by Christmas as well as offers in the gaming store on PC and iOS.

The winter event, which begins today and will last until 9 January 2020, introduces a winter board and the title "Winter Solstice Wanderer". This new board brings with it the opportunity to win special prizes by destroying possessed snowmen that will appear randomly on the battlefield. Gifts include back, resources, borders and avatars, in addition to the possibility of obtaining an ultra rare object.

Also, until January 2, players can take part in the Yule Challenge, choosing to support a side of choice between Santa Crach or Wraith of Yule. By completing specific challenges and missions during the event, players will receive reward points, which will be awarded to participants once the challenge is over, depending on which factions will come out victorious.

The store will be updated with limited time offers. These include bundles containing Epic Premium Barrels, Mirror Fragments, themed ornaments and much more.