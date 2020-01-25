GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is updated and welcomes the Lunar New Year Festival

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The authors of CD Projekt invite us to participate in the Lunar New Year Festival in the company of all fans of GWENT The Witcher Card Game on PC and iOS and Android mobile systems.

The new ingame phase launched by the Polish developers of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 has already started and will continue until February 7th, giving GWENT players the chance to get red envelopes through every victory achieved by their alter-ego.

Inside each of these digital red envelopes we will find one selection of gifts which will include borders, portraits, player titles and card backs. Always thanks to the red envelopes of the Lunar New Year Festival we will have access to resource packages which will range from nuggets to meteoric dust, up to the components.

The presentation film of the Festival also confirms the update of the game store with the arrival of many themed items, including the bundles of the lunar new year and the Prosperity package, inside which we find 25 epic premium barrels, a legendary premium card and the inevitable meteor dust to be used in the GWENT internal store. From January 24th to February 7th you can finally buy i faction barrels with one 30% discount on the original price.