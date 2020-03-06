GWENT: The Witcher Card Game announces closed beta on Android

Share it:

Last February, the launch date of GWENT: The Witcher Card Game for Android mobile devices. And although there is still a bit to enjoy this version, which will arrive on March 24, 2020, CD Projekt RED has just announced that it will have a closed beta very soon. So soon, what will happen next week. Then we tell you all the details.

Thus, the Polish company has confirmed that the Closed Beta will begin on Tuesday, March 10 and the registrations will be processed in order of request. That is, if you want to participate, the "tickets" are limited, so it is best to request them as soon as possible. The good thing is that anyone with a free GOG.COM account and Google Play can sasapland up to join the test.

On the other hand, CD Projekt RED has also made it clear that all modes and features of the full GWENT release will be accessible to participants in this beta. In addition, the progress made during the test will be transferred to the GOG.COM account used to register, which means that it will be transferred to the full Android version, as well as to the PC and iOS versions linked to that same account, and vice versa.

According to the information that can be found on the website itself enabled for registration (you have it at the end of the news, at the source), GWENT should run smoothly on almost all Android devices that use Android 7.0 (Nougat) or more recent, with 2 GB of RAM or more and using OpenGL ES 3.2 or higher. Anyway, they have promised that they will continue optimizing the game to work on any Android device.

Of course, it has not been confirmed how many applications will be accepted, so it is not possible to get an idea of ​​how limited this beta will be. In any case, according to the same page, those selected will receive an email with a special link to download the game.

