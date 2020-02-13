GWENT: The Witcher Card Game already has a release date for Android

Share it:

At the end of last October, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game It finally reached iOS devices, that being the first time that the Projekt RED CD game reached a portable platform. In addition, we knew that the title would also reach Android devices. Now, finally we have a release date for this version: it will be on March 24, 2020.

Best of all, the game will be available for free on Google Play. In addition, if we pre-register now we will receive a bonus in the game. Pre-registration which, on the other hand, is already available at the moment. In addition, if we do, we will be notified when the game is available.

In any case, this bonus will correspond to the unique Imperial Golem avatar. And according to its creators, the item will be added to your collection immediately after installing and logging into GWENT with your Android smartphone or tablet. Of course, although the game page is already available on Google Play, we have no information on the weight it will occupy on our devices. This will vary according to the device, assures the description.

As for the version itself, the launch for Android devices will be accompanied by a perfect adaptation to the portable format, with controls reinvented for the touch interfaces. In addition, players will be able to participate in cross games with users on PC and iOS, as well as share progress and purchases through their GOG.COM account.

And those who do not want to wait and have not yet tried the game, can always opt for the PC or iOS version. More than anything because it is also completely free and is now available for download. You can get more information about the game on the main page of the game, which we leave below.

Sources: Gwent / Google Play