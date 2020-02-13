Gwent arrives on Android in March, pre-registered for a bonus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

CD Projekt RED, creators of The Witcher video game series and authors of Cyberpunk 2077, announce that the Android version of Gwent The Witcher Card Game will be published on March 24, downloadable for free from the Google Play Store.

In addition to notifying when Gwent will be available for download, pre-registering with Gwent for Android allows you to get the only Imperial Golem avatar, an object that will be added to the collection once installed and after logging in to Gwent for the first time on your Android device. Players will be able to play cross-play with PC and iOS users by sharing progress and purchases through the GOG account.

This is the official synopsis of Gwent The Witcher Card Game for Android: "Try the card game inspired by the universe of The Witcher! In Gwent, you can face your friends in fast-paced duels that combine deception, flexible strategies and careful deck composition. With heroes, spells and special abilities that can turn the tide of battle, subterfuge and cunning are key components of your arsenal."

Since the end of last year CD Projekt RED has stopped supporting Gwent on PS4 and Xbox One, the game remains regularly active on all other platforms, including Windows, iOS and Android PCs.