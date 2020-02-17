Guts unleashes the dragon slayer in a magnificent Berserk female cosplay

Share it:

Jenna Lynn Meowri, the young American cosplayer so famous on social media, recently paid homage to the protagonist of the work of Kentaro Miura "Berserk"during Katsukon 2020. The Guts cosplay, complete with dragon killers and armor, went viral on the web with over half a million views between Instagram and Twitter.

As you can see in the video below, the girl wore a replica of thearmor of the Berserk used by the mercenary, then trying to finish his cosplay with a black wig and some scars. A nice change of course compared to the usual "sexy cosplay" that have been going crazy for years on the web.

Jenna Lynn, known as jennalynnmeowri on Instagram, she is a famous American cosplayer who is passionate about video games and anime. Over the course of her career, started for years now, she managed to collect the beauty of 1.3 million followers on its main profile, which become about 2 if we also consider Facebook and Twitter. Her success has also allowed her to open a Patreon, which currently counts more than seven hundred monthly donors.

And what do you say? Do you like this cosplay? Let us know with a comment. Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that despite the words of the mangaka, delays in publication are expected for this month as well. We will therefore have to wait a bit before we can read Berserk's new chapter.