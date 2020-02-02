Gustavo López: "You have to leave Atlético who does not have a solidarity profile"

The planning that was done last summer in the Atlético de Madrid It may be responsible for the results of this season, much worse than those of previous campaigns. It is the thesis he has defended in Carousel Sports Gustavo López.

From his point of view, players from a profile "different from what Cholo would have liked" have come to Atlético. The Godín, Filipe Luis and other veterans They had "leadership and identity." That does not have it, or not to such an extent, the players who have arrived and some of those who stayed. "It would have been better a most contrasted profile at a professional and costume level, "said the Crow in the SER.

"People who don't have that solidarity profile have to leave Atlético," he insisted, insisting men like Thomas Lemar. "They don't find what Cholo wants," he added.

"Positive things"

Kiko Narváez He has also offered his analysis of the derby in Carousel. And he stressed that for the place where Atlético comes from, he doesn't have such bad feelings. In fact, he says he gets "positive things" because this team lacked many important players, such as Joao Felix or Koke Resurrection.

The former Athletic player in the double understands that there is "nervousness" in the club but he trusts Diego Pablo Simeone: "If there is someone capable of fixing the situation, it is the Cholo."