"Gurenge" is double platinum, for Japan it is the best anime track of the year

Billboard Japan, the sister organization of the US music magazine US billboard, recently congratulated the talented singer LiSA for the frightening result achieved by his hit "Gurenge", still firmly in first place in the ranking reserved for anime and recently awarded with a double platinum.

As revealed by the magazine's official website, Gurenge he would have been in the rankings for six months and in first place for four consecutive weeks. The track, created specifically for the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, now has over 500,000 copies sold, the first place in the "Download", "Streaming" and "Karaoke" charts, the fourth in the "Video Views", the tenth in "CD sales" and second in "Radio On-air". Although the song was first released on July 3, 2019, another 2,500 copies sold on the last weekend have recently been confirmed.

LiSA's hit also boasts more than 25 million reproductions on Spotify e 30 million views on Youtube. In the ranking is followed by the beautiful "Hello World" of the band Dism and from "Drive Us Crazy" video Raise to Suilen. Space in the Top 10 also for "Inferno", hit of the Mrs. Green Apple and OP of the Fire Force anime.

Gurenge is currently the big favorite for winning the Anime Awards 2020, where she will compete for the title of "Best Anime Opening" with Kiss Me (Carole & Tuesday), Mukanjyo (Vinland Saga), Kawaki wo Ameku (Domestic Girlfriend), Touch Off (The Promised Neverland), 99.9 (Mob Psycho 100 II) and with the same Hell (Fire Force).

And what do you think of it? What was the best Opening of 2019? Let us know with a comment! In case you too were crazy about the hit of LiSA then, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at his amazing live performance.