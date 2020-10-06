Guraburu !: the Granblue Fantasy spin-off debuts on October 8, the first trailer is online

Last April, Cygames e DMM.futureworks announced the anime adaptation of Guruburu !, the comedy-tinged spin-off of Granblue Fantasy. A few moments ago, the official website of the series surprised fans by showing the first trailer, and announcing the long-awaited release date.

Guruburu! will debut on October 8, 2020 in Japan, on Tokyo MX and BS11. The anime, taken from the 4-koma manga of the same name Kikuhitomoji, will see the return of most of the voice actors of the main series and should be composed of only one cour, or 12 episodes. Unfortunately, the series will not be simulcast in the West and consequently, net of last-minute announcements, we will have to wait until 2021 before we can watch it.

Kenshiro Morii (Anime-Gataris, BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico) was placed to direct the anime at the animation studio DMM.futureworks (BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico, Umayon), while Kikuhitomoji back to compose the script of the series. The Japanese artist so-shi (Anime-Gataris) takes care of character design and serves as animation director, while Takatoshi Hamano deals with the sound sector.

What do you think of it? Are you interested in this anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you would like to know more about the main series instead, we recommend that you take a look at our review of Season 2 of Granblue Fantasy.