         'Guns Akimbo' trailer: Daniel Radcliffe gets ripped apart with two guns screwed in his hands

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
The last edition of my beloved Sitges Festival allowed us to watch on one of those movies that have the atypical gift of turn the armchair patio into a real party in which the public, their applause and their loud laughter come to share prominence with the characters that roam the screen.

This was none other than 'Guns Akimbo', the crazy action comedy directed by Jason Lei Howden – Responsible for the hilarious 'Deathgasm' – and starring a Daniel Radcliffe who, in addition to spend almost the entire movie in gallumbos with two guns screwed in the hands, shows again that the times of magic wands and round glasses have already been far, far behind. Attentive to trailer, because it has no waste.

Halfway between the ode to the world of the video game that Edgar Wright gave us in his 'Scott Pilgrim against the world' and the excesses of the two deliveries of 'Crank' and, above all, of the 'Gamer' of Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, 'Guns Akimbo' offers an authentic revelry loaded with violence and brown humor that finishes rounding Samara Weaving, actress who is gaining leaps and bounds a huge gap in the heart of today's fantastic movie lovers.

The 32 best action movies ever

'Guns Akimbo' will arrive in the United States on February 28. As in Spanish lands, it has no release date, nor is it expected to have – at least imminently – I leave you with the official synopsis of the film.

"The nerd video game developer —Daniel Radcliffe— enjoys bundling it on the internet too much with his acid, annoying and hostile comments. One night, drunk, he makes the mistake of releasing an incendiary pulse in a broadcast of Skizm, a deadly fight club broadcast to the public live. ”In response, Riktor, the manic genius behind the channel, decides to force Miles and make him join the“ fun. ”Miles wakes up to find two huge guns screwed into his bones, and discovers that Nix "Samara Weaving," the easy-trigger Skizm star, is his first opponent. "

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

