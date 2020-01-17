         'Guns Akimbo' trailer: Daniel Radcliffe gets ripped apart with two guns screwed in his hands

Share it:

The last edition of my beloved Sitges Festival allowed us to watch on one of those movies that have the atypical gift of turn the armchair patio into a real party in which the public, their applause and their loud laughter come to share prominence with the characters that roam the screen.

This was none other than 'Guns Akimbo', the crazy action comedy directed by Jason Lei Howden – Responsible for the hilarious 'Deathgasm' – and starring a Daniel Radcliffe who, in addition to spend almost the entire movie in gallumbos with two guns screwed in the hands, shows again that the times of magic wands and round glasses have already been far, far behind. Attentive to trailer, because it has no waste.

Halfway between the ode to the world of the video game that Edgar Wright gave us in his 'Scott Pilgrim against the world' and the excesses of the two deliveries of 'Crank' and, above all, of the 'Gamer' of Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, 'Guns Akimbo' offers an authentic revelry loaded with violence and brown humor that finishes rounding Samara Weaving, actress who is gaining leaps and bounds a huge gap in the heart of today's fantastic movie lovers.

'Guns Akimbo' will arrive in the United States on February 28. As in Spanish lands, it has no release date, nor is it expected to have – at least imminently – I leave you with the official synopsis of the film.