Entertainment

         'Guns Akimbo': the film with Daniel Radcliffe will be released despite the controversial case of bullying that has implicated its director

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

Jason Lei Howden, director of the film starring Daniel Radcliffe, 'Guns Akimbo', has been the last character in the world of cinema that has gotten into a mess through social networks. It will surely not be the last.

The last tweet

This whole thing started after the immediate dissemination of some screenshots of Dilara Elbir, editor of the Much Ado About Cinema movie portal, in which she makes use of a racial insult in a private chat of 2016. After running like gunpowder , some collaborators they quit their jobs on the web while hundreds of users showed their disagreement with Elbir for his use of the word "black."


In response to the aftershocks, Howden began attacking various Twitter users, accusing them of cyberbullying against Elbir, who had shown his apologies and evidence of a possible suicide attempt Through a video "You have intimidated a woman until she tried to commit suicide, I hope that no film website will work with you again" is an example of the many tweets that Howden directed to the user Valerie Complex.

In addition to using his personal account, the director also used the film's Twitter account to accuse two women from cyberbullying, but none of those people related to the facts.

Later, the director posted an apology through two tweets. "Just to make things clear, my posts were only about bullying. I don't support Diara's messages. Racism should not be accepted in any way. I respect the work of those people, but not bullying. My mother committed suicide after suffering bullying for a long period, something I didn't know until it was too late. Seeing others do the same is incredibly painful and unnecessary, "he wrote."

"We will release the film this Friday, February 28," says a representative of Saban Films. "While We do not approve, agree or share the behavior Mr. Howden, who is annoying and disturbing, we support the film and all the hard work and dedication that 'Guns Akimbo' has brought us. For its part, Jason Lei Howden no longer has a Twitter account.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.