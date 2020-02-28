Guns Akimbo, Clip with Daniel Radcliffe

Share it:

Although the virals appear where you least expect it, how little it takes for you to end up becoming the meme of the moment Simply publish a photo of yourself in the middle of the street, in a robe, underpants and teddy claws as slippers so that the image of the world tour.

The same thing happened two years ago to Daniel Radcliffe when, in the middle of the filming of ‘Guns Akimbo’In New Zealand, some photos became all the promo the movie needs.



Jason Lei Howden, responsible for the fantastic ‘Deathgasm’, Is the director and screenwriter of this black action comedy in which Radcliffe embodies Miles, a guy who is stuck stuck in a job with no future and in love with his ex-girlfriend. When she is kidnapped, he will decide to rescue her by participating in a strange gangster competition in which, for some reason, she ends up with two guns stuck in her hands.

New show that, after the saga Harry Potter, to Radcliffe is having the party. Ideal for closing a marathon with ‘Horns’(Alexandre Aja, 2013) and‘Swiss Army Man’(Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, 2016). Together with him we can enjoy Samara Weaving, one of the discoveries of the year thanks to this title and its bloody ‘Wedding night’(Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, 2019).

‘Guns Akimbo’Opens this week in the North American market. It still has no release date in Spain.