Gundam Wing and Code Geass come together in a splendid crossover

Who would have thought to see a crossover one day between two so different series, such as Code Geass and Mobile Suit: Gundam Wing? In the Super Robot Wars DD mobile game, however, it seems that the mechs commanded by Lelouch and Heero will face each other very soon.

Super Robot Wars DD was released about a year ago, and numerous mechs from different franchises have been added to this time frame, both to make the gaming experience more extensive and to increase fan interaction. In fact, there are already elements from souls such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Devilman and Full Metal Panic, and thearrival of Code Geass and Mobile Suit mechs: Gundam Wing, announced with the trailer you find above, has left fans speechless.

That's not all, given that there will be a dedicated event entitled "Wing Gundam Zero Rebellion", which according to what the developers said, will guarantee new interactions and actions never seen before in the game. The news of the crossover was made public by the official Super Robot Wars account, through the post you find at the bottom of the news.

We also recall that to inaugurate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Gundam RX-78 satellite will be sent into orbit.