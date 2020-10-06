Gundam: This spectacular diorama took four years to build!

During the pandemic, many dedicated themselves to building models of Gundam. We know how long it takes to build a Gunpla, but some fans have not limited themselves to reproducing their favorite robot but have gone further, building magnificent dioramas.

Obviously, this hobby did not originate during quarantine, but it has existed for a long time before. The mecha franchise begins in 1979, with the release of the animated series Mobile Suit Gundam, which is still considered one of the longest-running series on Japanese television today. The diorama we will talk about has recreated one of the greatest battlefields, with an amount of detail that is nothing short of amazing.

The diorama, renamed by the fan who built it “Decisive Battle – Space Fortress Solomon“is part of the first Mobile Suit Gundam series that aired. Solomon was a space station, originally manned by the Principality of Zeon. The Principality of Zeon announced the mobilization of its troops and launched its attack on the Earth Federation. After this attack and with the retaliation by the Earth Federation, the first mecha suit, known as Gundam, was built. The war that ensued from that attack changed the universe of the anime forever, but also the anime as a medium in general.

Hide94373, the creator of this crazy diorama, reproduced one of the first battles between Gundam and shared it on Twitter, showing us the incredible level of detail contained in his work.

